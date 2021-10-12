Nearly 100 snakes found living under Santa Rosa home

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KTXL) — If the movie “Snakes on a Plane” was stressful, how about nearly 100 rattlesnakes under your house?

A Santa Rosa homeowner reached out to Sonoma County Reptile Rescue after suspecting she had snakes living underneath her home.

Under her floors, a slithering mass of 92 snakes was found.

According to FOX40’s sister station KRON, the snakes were identified as Northern Pacific Rattlers, which are considered one of the most deadly snakes in Northern California.

Rescue officials corralled and removed the serpents. First efforts at removal took almost four hours. Trappers had to return to tangle with even more rattlesnakes.

The situation left not only the homeowner but thousands on social media squirming.

Despite the astounding number of snakes found, no one was bitten.