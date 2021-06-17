Nearly 200 SMUD customers lose power after tree limb hits car on 29th Street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Almost 200 Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers lost their power after a large tree limb fell on a power pole and a car in midtown Sacramento.

The branch fell around 7:02 a.m. Thursday on 29th Street, between H and I streets, according to Capt. Keith Wade of the Sacramento Fire Department.

The tree had blocked the southbound lane of 29th Street.

There were no injuries reported, Wade told FOX40.

Crews are currently working on to replace the power pole, which usually takes an average of eight hours to fix, according to Lindsay VanLaningham, a SMUD spokeswoman.

Currently, 184 customers are without power.

VanLaningham told FOX40 that power is expected to return around 5:30 p.m.

(Courtesy of SMUD)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.