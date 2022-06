AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) are currently responding to a power outage in Auburn that started at 9:04 a.m., according to PG&E.

PG&E is estimating that 2,755 customers are currently affected and no current cause for the outage has been determined.

PG&E estimates power will be restored by 11:45 a.m.