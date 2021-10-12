Nearly 20K SMUD customers lose power in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly 20,000 Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers lost power Tuesday in a South Sacramento neighborhood.

SMUD’s outage map showed over 19,300 of its customers near Interstate 5 and the Pocket neighborhood lost power around 12:05 p.m. By 12:30 p.m., nearly 8,000 customers were still without power.

The utility estimates power should be restored by 1:10 p.m.

The National Weather Service expected wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph in Sacramento through Tuesday afternoon. SMUD has not said what caused the outage, but the National Weather Service warned Sacramento residents of wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph through Tuesday afternoon.

Winds will not be as strong as yesterday, but don't put those Halloween decorations back up quite yet. Gusty winds will continue through late afternoon across #NorCal

There are also critical fire weather concerns today, so practice fire safety! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/4lA1TNl6mY — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 12, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.