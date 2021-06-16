Nearly $3.5M in marijuana seized from 4 illegal cultivation sites in Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly $3.5 million worth of marijuana plants and processed marijuana was seized at four illegal sites in Calaveras County.

On June 9, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said its Marijuana Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at a site in Mokelumne Hill and another in Mountain Ranch. Two days later, on June 11, search warrants were served at two Valley Springs homes, which had been turned into illegal indoor marijuana cultivation sites.

More than 2,900 plants and nearly 60 pounds of processed marijuana were found and seized over the course of the two days, the sheriff’s office said.

At the Valley Springs home on Brookline Court, deputies reported finding ecstasy pills.

There they arrested 27-year-old local resident Yao Feng Huang. He was booked into the Calaveras County Jail and faces multiple charges, including illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale possession of a controlled substance and resisting or obstructing a peace office.

The Marijuana Enforcement Unit also issued a citation after finding someone at the Mountain Ranch site.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found evidence that people had been camping at the Mokelumne Hill site, including a hole in the ground that had been used as a makeshift “outhouse.”

Investigations into the illegal cultivation sites are ongoing.