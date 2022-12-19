ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies and detectives from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly 90 grams of fentanyl after conducting a traffic stop on a wanted suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 8, officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been associated with a wanted subject in Antelope.

The sheriff’s office said while conducting the stop, deputies found “$180 in cash in the suspect’s pocket, an opened box of plastic sandwich bags, a scope for a firearm, a fake urine container, and multiple suboxone strips.”

After finding that, deputies served a search warrant at the suspect’s house in Antelope and found “over 86 grams of suspected fentanyl concealed inside four AJAX bottles, and 2 grams of suspected fentanyl, one suspected fentanyl tablet that looks like a Xanax tablet, and four suspected tablets of Buprenorphine Sublingual concealed in a hairbrush.”

The sheriff’s office said that deputies also found two firearms, one that was unregistered while the other was not registered to the suspect. They found numerous scales, ammunition and plastic bags.

According to the sheriff’s office, Quade Wehrman, 34, was arrested “for possession of narcotics for sale, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition.”