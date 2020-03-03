Nearly home: Granite Bay couple told to get retested, forced to stay in quarantine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTXL) -- Otis and Carol Menasco counted down the 14 days of their time in quarantine, thinking that after two weeks it would all be over.

“We are still here, going into our 15th day (of quarantine) and we have no idea when we’re going home and when we're going to be tested or what's going to happen in the next day or two,” Otis told FOX40 in a video call.

But Monday morning, as they were about to load a bus to San Antonio International Airport to return home to Granite Bay, they found themselves in limbo once again.

“What had taken place is the mayor of San Antonio said no, he wouldn’t allow us in town to get to the airport,” Otis said.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg made a last-minute call to retest all people under quarantine at Lackland Air Force Base. A Texas patient who recently traveled from Wuhan, China, tested positive for COVID-19 after two negative tests.

Otis and Carol said they have repeatedly tested negative for the new virus after deboarding the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Tokyo.

They said they both feel healthy and are eager to return to life as they know it.

“It’s so frustrating, especially today. Building up to this day, each day was getting a little more intense and we’re getting a little more bored and a little more tired of this whole situation,” Otis said. “And then when we got to today and we're turned down twice to leave this location and go to the airport, it just went from shock to frustration to shock again. We’re still in shock and frustration tonight.”

They thought they would be landing in Sacramento Monday night. Now, they will continue to wait patiently from their quarantined hotel room, hoping to come home soon.

“We need some goal right now to work toward," Otis said. "So, that would be the best thing that could happen to tomorrow would be to give us at least a date that we can shoot for.”

The Granite Bay couple is waiting to be retested for the novel coronavirus. Then they will wait another few days until the test results become available.

They are hoping to return home next week after what would be three weeks in quarantine.