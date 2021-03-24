Nebraska troopers arrest Vacaville man found with missing Maine teen

LEWISTON, Maine (KTXL) — A Vacaville man was arrested Tuesday night in Nebraska, where he was found with a missing teenager from Maine.

Lewiston, Maine, police say the 15-year-old girl left the youth shelter she lives at last Thursday to go on a walk but never returned.

Police believed she may have left the area with a Vacaville man who she had been talking with on social media.

Nebraska officials were told by Lewiston police that the two could be traveling through the state and by late Tuesday night, troopers found the Vacaville man’s Ford Mustang at a rest stop along an interstate in Brady, Nebraska.

The missing teen and the man, identified as 23-year-old Taylor Hauke, were still at the rest stop and Hauke was arrested.

Authorities say Hauke is being held in Nebraska and faces charges on suspicion of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Arrangements are being made to reunite the 15-year-old girl with her family, according to officials.