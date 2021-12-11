Neighbor: Dog dies, 1 person injured in Sacramento 2nd-story apartment fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one dog died, and at least one person was injured in a two-story apartment building fire early Saturday morning.

The Sacramento Fire Department announced at 5:11 a.m. that the fire was burning at an apartment complex on Rio Linda Boulevard near Eleanor Avenue.

“Man, I came outside, and the fire came across the balcony. The hall upstairs was engulfed in flames, they had kids upstairs, kid downstairs, the whole back of the apartment was engulfed in flames,” neighbor Country Porter told FOX40.

Porter said he and other neighbors they tried to use portable fire extinguishers and water hoses to try to put out the fire before fire crews arrived minutes later.

Fire officials said the blaze was extinguished and one person was treated for minor injuries.

According to Porter, at least one dog died after the fire started in the bathroom of a second-story apartment.

“It’s a nice apartment complex, but you know, the casualties were only dogs,” Porter said.

Fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire has been extinguished. 1 person transported with minor injuries. — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) December 11, 2021