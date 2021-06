STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputies are evacuating neighbors after explosives were found at a house Wednesday in Stockton.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were at a house on East Stewart Street, near Empire Street, for an eviction when they found the explosives.

Several blocks are being evacuated as the Explosive Ordnance Detonation Team heads to the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

EXPLOSIVES LOCATED!

While doing an eviction at a house in the 2100 block of E Stewart St in Stockton, deputies found several explosives.

Explosive Ordnance Detonation team is enroute.

Several blocks are being evacuated. Please avoid the area marked in the map below. pic.twitter.com/0A5gWDy1Or — San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) June 16, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.