STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are searching a Stockton home for possible explosive materials, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

The home is on West Sonoma Avenue, between Plymouth Road and Delaware Avenue. Some neighbors were asked to evacuate their homes, officials said.

Deputies said the man who was arrested Sunday after a possible explosive device was found in his car lives in the home.

This is a developing story.