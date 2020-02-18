Neighbors in Turlock face unexpected repair costs after someone breaks vehicle windows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) -- Shattered glass, holes in vehicle windows and damaged property are what several neighbors in Turlock said they woke up to Sunday morning.

Frustrated families are now facing several hundreds of dollars in repairs.

Angel Gonzalez lives on South Broadway and told FOX40 that he will have to save his money before he can repair his car windows.

“Definitely gets you thinking about your family because that’s where my little 5-year-old normally sits in the car,” said Gonzalez.

Gary Hildebrand and Vietnam veteran Dave Mowat on nearby Grant Avenue were also picking up the pieces. Hildebrand had to use plexiglass to cover his truck’s window.

“Notice the window was cracked, was broken out,” he told FOX40. “Just try to fix it until I get money to get a new window.”

Mowat said he’s now dependent on other people until he can get his car fixed.

“Just a simple person, you know, with a major problem,” explained Mowat. “Hurts me because I’m stuck here now, I’m not able to get out, do what I have to do as a senior.”

And what’s true for all of these families is the money that would have otherwise gone toward groceries, medical expenses and other necessities will now go toward their windows.

“Correct. Let’s not forget the rent,” said Mowat.

Families said they’re unsure of what exactly caused the damage but it’s clear it was some sort of weapon that may have been a BB gun.