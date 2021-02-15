Neighbors, police concerned about reoccurring explosions in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – Neighbors in Elk Grove were jolted out of their beds early Monday morning.

“Big explosion,” said Jess Singh. “This was the loudest one we ever heard.”

“Just like a bomb going off,” said Ron Trent. “And also, it’s been going on for months here.”

“Probably a year, that I know of,” agreed Chris Hepworth.

Neighbors told FOX40 that it has been entire year of wondering whether they’ll be awakened in the middle of the night by the unsettling sounds.

“Just a big boom,” Hepworth explained.

“One time was like 3:00 in the morning,” Singh said.

“And it sounds a lot louder when the windows are open,” Trent agreed.

But residents said the explosion they heard at 1:30 a.m. Monday morning was different, not like a typical firework.

“Yeah, because that’s a different sound,” Trent said.

“This was the loudest one we ever heard,” agreed Singh.

“It’s pretty alarming,” Hepworth told FOX40.

Neighbors said the explosions are coming from an area near the intersection of Banff Vista Drive and East Stockton Boulevard.

There’s a church parking lot in the area and an open field.

Authorities found no property damage, but neighbors and Elk Grove police are concerned about the potential danger.

“If there’s a big bomb, I’m like, you know what? All these houses are going to be gone,” Singh said.

The police department is asking for tips and surveillance videos.

The explosions have been reported in several neighborhoods around Elk Grove over the past few months.

Police arrested two juveniles a few weeks ago after stopping a car and finding M-80-type explosives inside.

“It’s scary now. It’s getting scary now,” Singh explained. “So hopefully they catch someone, you know, who’s doing it.”

“And I think now more and more neighbors are starting to ‘say enough is enough,” Trent said.