Neighbors react to increased traffic from Highway 99 closure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – While there will certainly be more cars on roads while Highway 99 is closed for repairs, some people are optimistic about the extra traffic, but they do hope people don’t speed through neighborhoods.

Franklin Boulevard is already busy, but over the next few days, it could get busier.

“I knew it would be a mess and there would be chaos, but it will be alright,” said resident Madeleine Lohman.

Lohman is remaining optimistic about the FixSac99 project and is happy about the work being done to fix the aging infrastructure.

“These things come and go,” she said.

Some people are already concerned about speeding on Franklin Boulevard and worry that with more cars the problem could worsen.

“My main concern is them putting some kind of speed bumps, speed tables on Franklin more so than the effects on 99 closing and causing traffic,” said resident Steven Draper.

Franklin Boulevard is one option Caltrans said people can use to get around the full highway closure.

Another major detour is using northbound Interstate 5.

Caltrans also advises people to use Elk Grove-Florin Road, Power Inn Road, Grant Line Road and Bradshaw Road to get around the construction zone.

People living near Franklin Boulevard said they can’t remember Highway 99 closing for this long, but said if it needs to get done, it needs to get done.

“It will be fine. There is always chaos driving in Sacramento. But I guess it just feels like same old, same old,” Lohman said.

If you have to travel and you don’t want to drive, Sacramento Regional Transit is providing free Light Rail service during the closure from Saturday through Tuesday.