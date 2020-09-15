Neighbors speak out after Toulumne County nurse accused of murder-for-hire

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Tuolumne County nurse is accused of murder-for-hire.

In an intimate neighborhood set up against the backdrop of the Tuolumne County hills, neighbors said despite what they might know of each other, they realized they often don’t know what happens behind closed doors.

“I even did craft projects with their kids and things like that but she was always kind of cold and standoffish,” neighbor Julia Torigiani told FOX40.

Torigiani spoke about her neighbor, Heidi Butler, who the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said was arrested Friday evening for solicitation to commit murder.

“Just shocking. My friend came in yesterday and he said, ‘You don’t know your neighbors. You have no idea,’” Torigiani recalled.

“That’s the scary part, you know, because you don’t know what else she was capable of doing if she was willing to hire someone to murder somebody,” said neighbor Justin Cole.

Neighbors told FOX40 that Butler is an intensive care unit nurse who lives with her husband and four young kids.

“The really hard part for me is that,” Torigiani said. “And I can’t even imagine what he’s going through right now.”

Investigators have not released who the intended victim was and due to the sensitive nature of the case, will not release any more information.

Torgiani said she empathizes with her neighbor, the father of four whose wife is now in jail.

“Where do they go from here? How do you grow up knowing what your mother tried to do?” Torigiani asked.

FOX40 contacted the district attorney’s office about Butler and the specific charges against her but has yet to hear a response.