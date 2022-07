OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — According to CAL FIRE, the Nelson Fire broke out in Butte County just west of Oroville at 3:18 p.m.

Air resources were making good progress on the fire, as well as crews on the ground.

As of 5:45 p.m., the fire is 250 acres and is 40% contained, according to CAL FIRE.

According to CAL FIRE, at 7:28 p.m. the Nelson Fire remains at 250 acres and is 60% contained.