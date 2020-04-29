Nevada Air National Guard flies over Lake Tahoe hospitals to show their thanks

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Across the country, military aircraft are doing flyovers to thank essential workers.

In South Lake Tahoe Tuesday, the Nevada National Guard flew over area hospitals with their C-130s. They are the 152nd Airlift Wing of the Nevada Air National Guard, also known as the “High Rollers.”

Their mission was to fly over 12 hospitals in the Lake Tahoe-Reno area in order to thank doctors, nurses and hospital staff on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The view of the flyby was limited at Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe, workers said.

“I think they had trouble finding us, possibly,” hospital worker Nicky Penner said, laughing. “He looked like he was fairly low, just didn’t quite make it over the hospital.”

Penner, who’s worked at the hospital for 17 years, and her fellow workers said they appreciated the effort anyway.

“That was an incredibly nice thought, we really appreciate it,” Penner said. “Everybody is working so hard over here.”

On the East Coast Tuesday, both the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds flew over New York City and Philadelphia to thank essential workers. Earlier this month, the Thunderbirds also flew over Las Vegas and Colorado to do the same.

Nurses, doctors and hospital workers FOX40 spoke with said it’s nice to be appreciated in such a spectacular way.

“It was wonderful,” said Barton Memorial Hospital worker Paola Veneros. “Thank you so much!”