Nevada County business owners keep spirits up despite new power outage warnings

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) – Twenty-one counties throughout the state were prepared for potential power outages.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company representatives said the move may be necessary in order to prevent wildfires.

Many business owners in Grass Valley were prepared because power outages could mean a heavy hit to their sales in a year full of challenges. The lights were on, meals were ready and businesses were open — albeit with a little strategy involved.

“We try to keep just half of the food in the station, so that way if we do get the power outage, we’re not wasting a lot,” restaurant manager Autumn Eldredge told FOX40. “Last year, we did have to throw away like almost all of our food and start out fresh, so a lot of waste happened.”

The businesses FOX40 visited in downtown Monday will most likely remain powered on.

“We’re able to stay open ‘cause we’re part of the hospital grid. So, that’s really like a big relief,” Eldredge explained.

“One little bit of saving grace in this entire nightmare, something I don’t have to worry about. It’s nice,” said business owner Gina Ford.

Power staying on was a bit of good news among all the challenges business owners have faced in 2020: heat waves, COVID-19 and wildfires.

“It’s been a culmination of events that forced a lot of patience,” Ford said.

She said her patience was ever-growing as she continued to find the pockets of positivity in her community.

“We’ve been shopping locally, and we can’t offer smiles but little acts of kindness is what we’ve been doing,” Ford said.

Business owners also said it’s been tough financially because of COVID-19 but the Labor Day holiday weekend helped generate some revenue.