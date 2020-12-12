Nevada County businesses seeing fewer people despite snowfall

(KTXL) – Friday night brought fresh powder to the Soda Springs area and the Sierra summit.

Further east in Truckee, there was also snow on the ground but there were far fewer boots on the ground for the time of year.

Patrick Shore went to Truckee from Marin County to hang out with friends, but it wasn’t the scene he envisioned.

“I expected to at least to be able to have a beer after I came off the mountain,” Shore told FOX40. “Looks like it’s just going to be beers at home. That’s OK, I guess, but yeah, it’s pretty dead here.”

Truckee, which is in Nevada County, is part of the state’s Greater Sacramento region, meaning it’s under a stay-at-home order.

Restaurants are only allowed to do takeout and shops that are allowed to have customers inside must limit how many they can welcome at a time.

“You expected people just lining up and down the streets at the shops, getting drinks at the bars. Yeah, none of it,” said DJ Novotney.

Novotney lives at nearby Incline Village. He knows it’s a tough time for businesses, so he went to pick up a pizza.

“I want to support all the businesses local that are struggling through all of this,” Novotney said.

As for some those businesses, they said it’s not as busy as usual.

“Feels like there is less people,” said Troy Corliss.

Corliss runs Gallery 5830, an art gallery that sells works by local artists. He added that although there was not much business, more people are calling the area home.

So, while businesses might dip during the stay-at-home order, specifically on the weekends, Corliss said he believes the new residents have helped in a small way to make up that difference.

“Our population has actually increased. It feels like a lot of people have moved up here but I haven’t seen specific data to support that,” Corliss said. “But there definitely is a lot of people out and about both downtown and also just out at some of the back county locations, the recreational locations.”

These days, any extra business helps.