Nevada County deputies find 4 people missing during overnight storm

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Four people missing overnight during a late winter storm were found safe Monday morning.

Nevada County deputies were notified around midnight that two overdue utility-terrain vehicles carrying four people did not return after leaving the town of Washington early Sunday morning.

The deputies worked with multiple agencies and volunteers to cover a search area that was about 214 square miles, which officials referred to as a “needle-in-a-haystack” search.

At around 10 a.m. Monday, one of the search parties found the four people who officials said survived an overnight storm that dropped about 18 to 24 inches of snow.

The group left a copy of their route with a family member which officials said “that decision most certainly saved four lives today.”

Deputies advise snow-trekkers to let a loved one know the route, destination and expected return time before going on a journey.