Nevada County provides resources for over 10K residents still without power

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Tens of thousands of people remain without power in the foothills and the Sierra communities.

As of Sunday night, Pacific Gas and Electric said a few thousand customers had their power restored, leaves 27,000 homes without power in El Dorado, Nevada and Placer counties.

Of that total, more than 10,000 customers are in Nevada County alone.

Broken power poles and downed lines hang near homes in the Alta Sierra neighborhood, one of the harder hit areas in the most severely impacted county by the recent winter storm.

“These power lines have been down for almost a week, they still haven’t cleared them or gotten them out of the way,” explained Nevada County resident Kalah Masnaghetti.

Masnaghetti and her family have been without power for almost a week. Since that time, they have solely relied on their generator to keep things going.

“We’re a little bit in survival mode,” she said. “It’s a challenge because they can’t tell us when we are getting power. It can be three weeks, it can be longer. It’s pretty difficult, you can’t do your daily things you want to do.”

Many in the county and the surrounding communities continue to face the uncertainty as PG&E crews work to restore power and local agencies reopen roads and clear snow.

PG&E said Nevada County suffered at least 700 damaged locations from the latest storm.

David Steele is living with his brother who also lost power and they are also relying on a generator.

“I got a hole in the roof, the bed is flooded, the bedroom is flooded. I go every day to mop it all up, keep it from getting totally wasted,” Steele told FOX40. “I brought a heater over yesterday, fired up the generator and ran it all night. Six gallons of gas and with the price of gas, that heater didn’t do anything, so that money is out the window. Every day it’s a loss of money.”

As crews work to restore power, another storm is in the forecast. Masnaghetti and Steele said they hope it doesn’t hinder the work to restore power.

Both said they are amazed at the goodness of neighbors coming through to make this time a little easier.

“We’re helping each other out, got the generator and we’re warm, and we’re fed, and we can take a hot shower, thankfully,” Steele said.

Nevada County officials said they have eight firewood pick-up locations across Nevada City and Grass Valley for residents without power:

Eric Rood Center: 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City

First Baptist Church (Overnight Shelter): 1866 Ridge Road, Grass Valley

North San Juan Fire Station 3: 13200 Tyler Foote Road, Nevada City

Peardale Chicago Park Fire Station 57: 18934 Colfax Highway, Gras Valley

Cascade Shores: next to General Store at 16552 Pasquale Road, Nevada City

Banner Mountain: Location TBD

Town of Washington Fire Station: 15406 Washington Road, Washington

Alta Sierra Fire Station 89: 11833 Tammy Way, Grass Valley

PG&E officials said their ongoing partnership with the Nevada Food Bank enables residents to pick up food to replace meals lost during the power outage at the following locations, while supplies last:

North San Juan Community Center, 29190 State Highway 49

Washington Fire Station, 15406 Washington Road

The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services said the First Baptist Church in Grass Valley is open as an overnight shelter. The shelter is heated, has power and charging stations, and warm meals.

To find more information and resources by tapping or clicking here, or by dialing 1-833-342-5211.