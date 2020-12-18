Nevada County receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Nevada County officials announced Thursday they have received their first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The 975 included doses will be distributed between Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley, where they will be used to begin vaccinating frontline workers.

Congregate care settings, such as skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, are also prioritized in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollouts.

County officials said that the vaccine will eventually be available through local health care providers and Nevada County Public Health, but it will be some time until the vaccine is widely available.

Until the community is widely vaccinated, officials are urging residents to continue to stay home, wear masks and maintain social distancing practices.