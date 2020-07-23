Nevada County restaurants continue operating despite having food permits pulled

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Three Nevada County restaurants are actively disobeying the governor’s orders to cease all indoor dining.

Those restaurants are Old Town Cafe and Sergio’s Caffe, which are both on the same block in Grass Valley, and Friar Tuck’s in Nevada City.

“We have three facilities right now that as of the 21st were issued notices of violation,” said Nevada County’s Director of Environmental Health Amy Irani. “Issued notices of violation and closure signs were hung on the facility doors and their food facility permits have been suspended.”

However, despite that, two of those restaurants remained operational Thursday.

The other, Friar Tuck’s, does not open until 5 p.m., so it is not yet known whether they will continue to defy the order.

“I believe that they think that the mandates are unconstitutional,” Director of the Grass Valley Downtown Association Marni Marshall told FOX40.

That’s frustrating to Marshall, who worked with the city to close Mill Street and provide both restaurants an outside dining area.

“I am frustrated because we provided some tables and they’re using them. And they’re also dining inside, so,” said Marshall.

Marshall said those two restaurants are giving all others in Grass Valley a bad name.

“So many people have been following the rules and trying to do things right,” said Marshall. “So, yeah, let’s not give Grass Valley a bad name. We’re trying to do right.”

The county said this act of defiance will start costing the restaurants unless they cease indoor dining. Irani said they will be fined each day they operate without a license, starting at $25 a day.

“So, essentially, they’re operating without a valid permit. If we have a facility that is operating without a permit, we’ll notify local business license divisions and we also notify ABC,” said Irani.

FOX40 reached out to the restaurants for comment and was told they would be issuing a joint statement.