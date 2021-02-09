Nevada County school district develops rigorous protocols to try to subdue COVID-19 as parents push for reopening

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Parents at Bear River High School in Grass Valley were recently notified that a student tested positive for COVID-19, and this is not the first time the school district has had a COVID-19 case.

Bear River High School is one of five high schools in the Nevada Joint Union High School District, which has had strict COVID-19 protocols for nearly a year. NJUHSD schools have jumped from remote learning, to hybrid learning, to fully reopening, and are now back to hybrid learning.

NJUHSD developed a student screening procedure and a strong contact tracing plan.

“Interviews the student or the staff member, retraces their steps during their infectious period and does contact tracing from there and notifies by telephone any individuals that have come in close contact,” said NJUHSD Assistant Superintendent Dan Frisella.

The district has hired two additional staff members to make direct phone calls to those affected and determine if isolating and quarantining are necessary.

Areas where an infected student or teacher frequented are also thoroughly cleaned.

Despite having several infections in the district over the past year, there have been no widespread outbreaks.

“It’s definitely time-consuming,” Frisella told FOX40. “Our staff is putting in long, long hours making sure they’re doing their due diligence.”

Parents in a growing statewide movement to reopen schools point to Nevada County as just one example of how schools can safely reopen during a pandemic.

“For most parents, online learning is not learning at all. It’s a disaster,” said Roseville parent Jonathan Zachreson.

Zachreson has three kids who just went back to in-person learning in Roseville.

He said districts that have reopened have shown it can be done safely by dealing with COVID-19 as they do with other infectious diseases, like measles.

Zachreson is part of Reopen California Schools, one of several parent groups growing frustrated as some closures continue into the spring, and possibly the fall.

“Even when the state said that you can open, many school districts are imposing stricter restrictions that don’t make any sense. They are unreasonable,” Zachreson said.

He has taken it upon himself to pay for digital billboards with a message for the governor: Open schools now. More signs are on the way.

Some county health officers are saying vaccinating teachers and staff is not necessary to reopen schools.

Nevada County has already done that during a mass vaccination event for school staff two weeks ago, adding a layer of protection.

“Definitely gives our staff more confidence and definitely should, if anything, help us with anything spreading,” Frisella said.

Reopen Schools California is sponsoring a training session Wednesday for parents on how to recall school board members who refuse to reopen schools.

There is also a parent protest scheduled for the State Capitol on Thursday.