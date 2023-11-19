(FOX40.COM) — An 18-year-old has died after their car crashed into a tree and overturned on a Nevada County highway, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the crash occurred just before 4 a.m. on Sunday on State Route 20 near South Ponderosa Way.

Officers arrived at the scene where they located a 2003 Pontiac Vibe, which was heading west on SR-20, lying against a tree. Inside the car, CHP said they found a male driver.

Upon arrival, medical personnel said that the man had suffered significant head trauma from the crash and declared him dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, but CHP said that the crash happened on a road that was wet from recent rain. Officers added that the driver was wearing his seatbelt and drug or alcohol use is not suspected.