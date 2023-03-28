(KTXL) — While driving in unincorporated Nevada County on Monday, an 80-year-old woman was trapped in her vehicle after being struck by a suspected DUI driver, according to the California Highway Patrol Grass Valley Station.

Officers received reports at around 3:10 p.m. of a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Brunswick Road and Highway 174. When they arrived on scene a 2006 Mercedes was located with an 80-year-old woman trapped inside.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene following life-saving efforts by medical personnel.

It was determined that the woman’s Mercedes was broadsided by a Dodge 2500 pickup, driven by Gerald Nelson, 81, of Colfax, after he “failed to turn his Dodge at the sharp right curve leading to the limit line at the intersection.”

Nelson then crossed the double yellow lines into the eastbound lane and hit the side of the Mercedes causing it to spin out across the lane. Nelson’s Dodge continued to the south side of the road where he struck a metal pole and a street sign.

Nelson was arrested and is facing felony charges related to driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.