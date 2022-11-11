GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them from behind Thursday night in Grass Valley.

Just after 10 p.m., the driver of a 2001 GMC Sierra was allegedly speeding west on Rough and Ready Highway toward West Drive. A 41-year-old Nevada County man on a motorcycle was not far ahead, also driving west.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the CHP, the driver of the Sierra struck the motorcycle from behind, knocking the 41-year-old off his bike. The driver then veered left into a home’s front yard and ended up crashing into the home’s living room.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a medical center but died of his injuries. The CHP says the driver of the Sierra was taken to a Grass Valley hospital for minor injuries.

Officers later determined the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and arrested him.

The CHP identified the suspect as Ryan Milligan. He was booked into the Nevada County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI.

Investigators are still looking into the crash, and Milligan could face more charges.