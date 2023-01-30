(KTXL) — One person died Monday evening in a car crash on Rough and Ready Highway, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened near Greenwood Road, just outside of Grass Valley, around 6 p.m.

CHP said an 18-year-old driving a 2008 Infinity was going westbound on Rough and Ready Highway and crossed over into the eastbound lane. A woman driving a Subaru in the eastbound lane then collided with the Infinity.

•Video Above: 1 killed in Stockton fire

According to the CHP, the 18-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and was severely injured in the crash. He died at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor, according to the CHP.