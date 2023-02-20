(KTXL) — Aviation officials are investigating how and why a plane crashed near Colfax, killing both the pilot and the only passenger.

Residents in the area thought, at first, it might have been a drone, but when they heard the crash, they said they knew it was something more serious.

A growing memorial now sits at the crash site where a bright red personal plane went down.

“He comes up, knocks on the door, and says, ‘Because a plane crash, like a plane just crashed, I just called the paramedics,’” resident Clinton Haines said.

The plane, known as a Lockwood Aircam crashed, in a field near the intersection of Dog Bar Road and Amber Street.

Neighbors FOX40 spoke with said they saw the plane go down and heard the crash.

“At first I thought, ‘Oh that’s real close,’” resident Trent Crovo said. “Then it started doing the nosedive, and I was like, ‘Ah.’Like, I wasn’t sure what to think, because, you know, maybe it was a drone doing little tricks right there — something. But then I heard the crunch. I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ … Because it looked a little too big to be a drone. I called and I was like I’m pretty sure I saw a personal plane go down.”

The plane is registered at the Nevada County airport. However, officials would not speak with FOX40. The names of the pilot and passenger have not yet been released.

“I think it kind of sounds like it’s stalled out, you know sputtered and so on,” Crovo recalled.

As for the neighbors living near the crash site, when they went to see the aftermath, the feeling was uneasy and something they won’t forget.

“I’m sure everyone was pretty still, there wasn’t a lot of movement and that was kind of telling to me that there wasn’t a lot of yelling,” Haines said. “It was pretty clear the cockpit was gone. It shows you that life can end at any moment and it’s precious. And you got to find as much opportunity to enjoy it as you can because you never know,” Haines said.