TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A big rig crash along eastbound Interstate-80 near Floriston has forced a closure of the roadway at Hirschdale Road, according to the California Highway Patrol Truckee Office.

CHP said that the truck and trailer went over an embankment near Floriston Way, near the community of Floriston and injuries are being reported.

The closure is expected to last between four to five hours and CHP is advising that drivers us alternate routes.