(KTXL) — A rolled over tanker truck on Interstate 80 spilled at least 40 gallons of fuel on Saturday, according to the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.

– Video above: Caltrans app crashes as travelers look for information

At around 9 a.m., crews responded to the overturned truck along eastbound I-80 near USA Parkway.

Crews were able to create a diversionary dam in order to prevent fuel from flowing into the Truckee River.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.