(FOX40.COM) — A mountain biker was rescued in the Tahoe area on Tuesday after crashing along a remote trail, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit.

The CAL FIRE unit assisted the Truckee Fire Department with rescuing the injured mountain biker just north of Truckee.

CAL FIRE said the rider sustained non-life-threatening extremity injuries that made the rider immobile.

The rider was located by Truckee Fire Department personnel who were able to stabilize the injury.

The rider was then transported out using specialized equipment provided by CAL FIRE and onto a waiting ambulance.