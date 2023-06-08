(KTXL) — A Stockton man’s body was recovered from the Yuba River on Wednesday after he was believed to have drowned on Sunday, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

The 20-year-old man was last seen jumping into the Yuba River near Bridgeport and was located about one mile downstream from where he was last seen.

The initial search for the man included numerous law enforcement agencies and swift water rescue teams that conducted several rescue attempts in areas where the man was believed to be, but were never able to find him.

A continued search by ground and air resources resulted in the man’s body being found at around 5 p.m. and his identity was confirmed to be that of the missing Stockton man.

“We continue to urge residents and visitors to please enjoy the beauty of the Yuba from the banks and to resist the urge to enter the river,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “The water is currently extremely high, cold, fast, and far too dangerous to be in.”

Tuolumne County

Earlier in the week, the bodies of two 22-year-old women were recovered from Tuolumne County rivers.

One was found by an unmanned aerial vehicle team along the Clavey River and was identified as a woman who went missing along the river on May 29.

While swift water teams were recovering her body a second call came in that an unrelated 22-year-old woman had been swept downstream along the South Fork of the Tuolumne River.

She was later found and recovered below the Highway 120 bridge.

“We can’t say it enough, be extremely cautious around waterways in Tuolumne County,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “The rivers are flowing fast, high and the water is cold. These unsafe river conditions will continue well into the summer due to the unprecedented snowfall we received over the winter.”

Sacramento County

A teenage boy trying to recover a football from the Sacramento River on Sunday drowned, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The boy went missing at around 6 p.m. and it took rescuers until 11 p.m. to locate his body using new sonar equipment on law enforcement boats.