(FOX40.COM) — A man died Saturday morning after he drove his SUV into the back of a semi-truck, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday near McKnight Way on SR-49, which is a highway that runs through part of El Dorado County.

Officials said they were attending to another crash in the area when they received reports of a two-vehicle crash that had just occurred nearby.

After conducting an investigation, officers determined that a 2012 Freightliner semi-truck was slowing down for traffic when a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek struck the truck’s rear.

Officers also learned that the Subaru’s driver, a 61-year-old man, was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered severe injuries.

CHP said the man was flown to a local hospital where he had emergency surgery, but just after midnight, he died from his injuries.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash and it remains under investigation.