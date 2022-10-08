NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Grass Valley man was killed in a solo car crash on Friday along State Route 49, according to CHP Grass Valley.

At around 8:08 p.m. the 51-year-old man was driving a 1991 Jeep Cherokee north on SR-49 in a reckless manner, according to the CHP, when he lost control of the Jeep and overturned several times.

Officers said that the man was passing traffic on the right and moved towards the left-hand lane when he swerved back to the right and lost control of the vehicle.

The man was ejected from the vehicle after losing control, according to the CHP, as he was not wearing his seat belt. When officers arrived on scene the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol may be a factor in the crash, according to the CHP.