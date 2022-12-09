(KTXL) — Two Grass Valley residents helped pull a driver out of a burning car on Friday morning along Highway 174, according to the Peardale Chicago Park Fire Protection District.

At 2:15 a.m., a vehicle struck a tree along Highway 174 near Wabash Avenue in Grass Valley and ended up on its side while fire began to spread across the vehicle.

Nearby residents Kevin and Amy Pharis saw the driver inside the vehicle and attempted to use a fire extinguisher to knock down the flames, but they continued to come back into the vehicle.

The two helped pull the driver out of the vehicle while waiting for emergency vehicles to arrive on scene.

The driver was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center by first responders as fire crews worked to fight the blaze that had completely engulfed the vehicle.

Fire crews from Ophir Hill and CAL FIRE responded to the call as well as Sierra Nevada Ambulance, the California Highway Patrol, Caltrans and Advanced Towing.