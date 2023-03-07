(KTXL) — The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital experienced a hazardous material situation on Monday night, according to the Grass Valley Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the hospital for reports of a gasoline smell.

When crews arrived at the hospital they found large rechargeable batteries inside medical equipment were experiencing thermal runaway.

According to Mitsubishi Electric Critical Power Solutions, a company that specializes in commercial backup power, thermal runaway is the term for when “heat generated within a battery exceeds the amount of heat that is dissipated to its surroundings.”

Additional fire, medical and police units were called to the hospital. The hazard material was mitigated and the hospital has been reopened.