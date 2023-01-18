(KTXL) — An inmate at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in her cell and was later pronounced dead on Tuesday, the third day of her detainment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Correctional staff found Amy Wayne Morris, of Truckee, unresponsive in her cell around 9:22 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Staff nurses performed life-saving measures on the 40-year-old before paramedics arrived.

At around 10:28 a.m., Morris was pronounced dead after being transported to Sierra Memorial Hospital. Her cause of death will be determined following an autopsy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Morris was arrested on Sunday by the Truckee Police Department for domestic violence. She was booked into the Truckee Jail before being transferred to Wayne Brown on Monday.