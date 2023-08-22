(FOX40.COM) — An inmate at the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp in Nevada County “walked away” on Aug. 18, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Malachi D. Thomas, 19 was found missing at 11:30 p.m. during the evening head count and a full search of the camp was conducted.

Thomas is 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 229 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing an orange shirt and pants.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

On May 9, Thomas was sentenced to 7 years for assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury as a second-striker with enhancements for use of a firearm, according to CDCR.

Washington Ridge Conservation Camp provides incarcerated hand crews to support local, state and federal first responders during emergencies like flooding and fires.

The camp has been run in partnership with CDCR and CAL FIRE since June 1, 2005.

CDCR said that since 1977, 99% of all escaped adult offenders have been apprehended.