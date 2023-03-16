(KTXL) — A man was arrested Wednesday after driving the wrong way on Interstate 80 near the Donner Rest area, colliding with a semi-truck and attempting to carjack passing vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol Truckee Office.

Reports came in at around 12:15 p.m. that a “reckless driver” in a Lexus SUV was heading westbound on the eastbound Interstate 80 lanes in the Donner area.

While traveling the wrong way, the Lexus collided head-on with a “tractor-trailer combination vehicle” resulting in minor injuries and the driver fleeing on foot.

While on foot, the man then began jumping on passing vehicles in an attempt to carjack them.

Officers arrived on the scene and located the man as he was still fleeing on foot near the Castle Peak area.

The man was arrested and booked into the Nevada County Jail where he is facing charges of reckless driving, felony hit-and-run, suspicion of driving under the influence and other related charges.