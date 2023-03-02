(KTXL) — Traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 near Hirschdale Road was being turned around on Thursday due to a jack-knifed big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol Truckee office.

– Video above: Two buildings crushed by snow in the Sierra and foothills

The truck was stuck east of the Nevada State line and there is no estimated time of reopening from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

At 12:06 p.m., Caltrans announced that I-80 is open in both directions to passenger vehicles and trucks without chain controls.