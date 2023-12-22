(FOX40.COM) — The California Highway Patrol says its officers are always prepared for anything they may encounter on the state’s roadways, and that life on the job is never without a dull moment.

Wednesday night, several officers got quite the surprise when they responded to a call of an animal on Interstate 80.

The agency shared a social media post, saying that officers from its office that covers the Truckee area got a call of a llama loose on the westbound side of Interstate 80 near Donner Summit.

CHP officers apprehended a llama that was loose on Interstate 80 on Dec. 21, 2023.

Officers were able to locate the animal, safely apprehend it, and even gave him the name of “Challenger.”

After a quick picture on the side of the roadway, the llama was returned to its owners.

Commenters on the post had praise for the officers, saying that the situation could have ended tragically, and several joked that the llama may have been seeking to spot Santa and join his team of reindeer.

Recently, CHP officers working near South Lake Tahoe encountered another animal on a roadway, finding it only because they exited their vehicle to remove what they thought was a rock in one of the lanes.