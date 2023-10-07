(FOX40.COM) — Highway 20 is officially open, according to Caltrans.

The Department of Transportation, which began construction on the highway on Sept. 24, announced that it has finished a project on Highway 20, specifically between the Interstate 80 interchange and Grass Valley.

The goal of the project was to improve safety and reduce collisions by realigning curves near White Cloud and Lowell Hill, which is east of Nevada City.

“Expect two sections of one-way traffic control with pilot cars, so still give yourself extra time,” CHP said in a social media post.

“This curve has claimed many a big rig over the years,” said California Highway Patrol. The project on Highway 20 began on Sept. 24 and was completed on Oct. 6. (Image Credit: California Highway Patrol | Facebook)

The construction is part of a $65 million project labeled “Omega Curves.”