(FOX40.COM) — A man was arrested at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Sunday for allegedly “soliciting minors and sending unsolicited, lewd material” to children.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to a report from a fair vendor that a man was harassing teenagers.

According to the sheriff’s office, a detective collected statements and evidence supporting the allegations.

The sheriff’s office said that when the detective spoke to the 20-year-old male suspect, he admitted to soliciting the minors and sending them lewd material.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man had previously been arrested in April and was out of custody “pending ongoing court proceedings.”

The man was arrested again and booked into Wayne Brown Correction Facility.