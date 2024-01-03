(FOX40.COM) — Three hikers who became lost due to weather conditions were found safe in the Tahoe National Forest, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a 911 call was received around 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday for three lost hikers near Basin Peak.

According to the sheriff’s office, the hikers set foot around noon on Tuesday with plans to hike Paradise Lake and snow camp.

During their hike, the three people ended up getting lost as a result of heavy snowfall.

The sheriff’s office and other agencies successfully recused the three individuals by snocat at 11:53 a.m. on Wednesday. The three hikers weren’t injured and medical attention was not needed.

Officials said over 40 individuals and volunteers responded to help find the lost hikers. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said it received help from the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Cal OES, Cal Fire, Truckee Fire and Tahoe U.S. Forest Service-Tahoe National Forest.