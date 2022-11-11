NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 16-year-old reported missing in Nevada County was found dead not far from where she was last seen, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said.

The girl, Trinity, was reportedly last seen walking away from a home on the 1800 block of Kentucky Ravine Road on Wednesday night.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the sheriff’s office, she was found around 2 p.m. Friday a half mile away in a very heavily wooded river drainage area.

The sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected.

Her cause of death is not known. A coroner will be doing a full investigation.