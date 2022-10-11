NORTH SAN JUAN, Calif. (KTXL) — A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition at UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento following a solo vehicle collision in Nevada County on Tuesday, according to CHP Grass Valley.

CHP said that at around 9:10 a.m., CHP officers, CAL FIRE and North San Juan personnel located a 1993 Toyota pickup turned over off of Tyler Foote Road, east of Oak Tree Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The driver, Dylan Baggett, 32, of Nevada City, was able to get himself out of the truck, but the 5-year-old, also of Nevada City, was trapped in the vehicle, according to CHP.

Fire personnel were able to extract the girl and provide CPR, according to CHP, and she was air transported to UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento in critical condition.

CHP is not able to determine how the truck drifted off the road, causing the passenger side of the cab to strike a pine tree and overturn.

Baggett was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors and the collision remains under investigation, according to CHP.