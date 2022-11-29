NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — As the iconic fall colors disappear from the trees across Nevada City, the white lights of the historic mining town offer a warm welcome to the holiday season.

Nevada City’s Victorian Christmas fills the historic streets with the scent of roasted chestnuts, hot chocolate and the sound of roaming carolers.

The event will take place on;

December 4th from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

December 7th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

December 11th from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

December 14th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

December 18th from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Entertainment will include; The Salvation Army Brass Band, Village Festival Recorders, The Highland Dancers , Sol Risers fire dancer and more.

For a full list and times of the entertainment visit the events homepage.

Local vendors and boutique shops will be lined up along Broad Street along with visits with Santa, viewing the Town Christmas Tree and Town decorations.

Parking can be a serious challenge during this popular event so a shuttle service is being offered to those who want to find parking outside of downtown.

The shuttle parking will be located at 950 Maidu Avenue at the Nevada County Rood Center and the shuttle will cost $5 adults and children over 15, children under 15 ride free. All return trips are free.

The shuttle payment is by cash only. The shuttle will run from 4:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Dogs are allowed at the event, but they must remain on a leash at all times.

Guests are encouraged to wear Victorian style clothing and a costume tips and ideas guide has been provided by the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce.