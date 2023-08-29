(FOX40.COM) — On Monday, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office awarded a Nevada County bus driver for his efforts in helping stop the spread of the Reader Fire near the South Yuba River State Park.

Ahmer Al-Kayyali, a bus driver for Nevada County Connects and Lake of the Pines resident, was driving his empty bus up Highway 49 towards North San Juan just after 6 p.m. when he noticed a fire on the roadside, according to Nevada County.

Grabbing the fire extinguisher aboard his bus, Al-Kayyali ran towards the fire and sprayed it down and stamped the ground to make sure the flames were out.

“You could see the fire was getting bigger,” Al-Kayyali said to Nevada County. “It didn’t take long.”

A passerby notified Al-Kayyali that they had spotted two other small fires along the road.

The bus driver radioed his officer and told his supervisor Steven Long who then called 911 and CAL FIRE.

A passing UPS driver also used his vehicle’s fire extinguisher to knock down more of the flames and just as the extinguisher ran out of flame retardant firefighters arrived at the scene.

“I’m just happy they were able to put them out,” Al-Kayyali said.

The fire was quickly contained by fire crews and burned around 1 acre and evacuations were lifted for the surrounding area within an hour of the fire being spotted.

Sergeant Liller with the sheriff’s office awarded Al-Kayyali a special challenge coin for his work in helping fight the Reader Fire and alert fire officials.

“Challenge Coins are awarded by the Sheriff’s Office on rare occasion to citizens who have exhibited extraordinary acts of bravery, selflessness or kindness for the betterment of our community,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

The sheriff’s office is still looking to learn the identity of the UPS driver to award them as well.