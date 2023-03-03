(KTXL) — The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services declared a local state of emergency on Friday as more than 12,000 households are without power after winter storms knocked down trees and power poles.

“This proclamation is the formal step necessary to request emergency mutual aid from state and federal partners following this extreme snowstorm,” the county wrote in a news release.

PG&E is reporting that as of Thursday afternoon, 142 outages are impacting 12,092 residents across the county, mainly in the areas of Nevada City and Grass Valley.

County officials said they have been operating snowplows around the clock to reopen and clear roads. Shelters for the unhoused have also been operating for all hours of the day for a week now.

A warming center has also been opened at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building in order to provide charging stations and snacks.

Elderly residents and vulnerable families are also being checked in on by social workers.

“Our teams are working collaboratively with partners and contractors,” County Office of Emergency Services Craig Griesbach said. “A joint task force with CalFire, Caltrans, and PG&E is working to tackle downed trees and powerlines. We have contracted with local companies, including Robinson Enterprises, HBE, and C&D Contractors, Inc. to assist our Roads Crew with plowing.”

As another storm is making its way into Northern California and is expected to hit the Sierra on Saturday and lower elevations moving towards Monday, the county is asking residents to make sure they are prepared.

“Please check what you have on hand and gather food, water, medications, and other critical supplies if you are able. If you have power, charge your devices,” said Griesbach. “If you need information or assistance, please call 211 Connecting Point at 1-833-342-5211 and only use 911 for emergencies.”